71 West Capital Partners Takes Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

71 West Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,787 shares of the Internet television network's stock, valued at approximately $1,761,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 885.2% in the fourth quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Reed Hastings sold 386,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $33,244,599.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,721.80. This represents a 98.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $2,422,301.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 120,931 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,725,370.39. This represents a 18.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,313,029 shares of company stock worth $120,315,776. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

More Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Stock Up 1.7%

Netflix stock opened at $81.67 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $343.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.50. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.01 and a twelve month high of $134.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix's revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, May 15th. Evercore initiated coverage on Netflix in a report on Friday, February 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Netflix from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.39.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Netflix

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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