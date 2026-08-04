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7,157 Shares in Five Below, Inc. $FIVE Purchased by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Written by MarketBeat
August 4, 2026
Five Below logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Edgestream Partners initiated a Five Below position by purchasing 7,157 shares worth approximately $1.64 million in the first quarter. Several other institutional investors, including CalPERS and Geode Capital Management, also increased their holdings.
  • Five Below reported strong quarterly results, with EPS of $2.22 beating estimates of $1.77 and revenue of $1.29 billion exceeding forecasts. Revenue rose 32.5% year over year, and management issued fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $8.65–$9.05.
  • Analysts maintain a generally positive outlook, with the stock carrying a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating and a $254.05 average price target, although some firms recently lowered targets or retained hold ratings.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by September 1st.

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,157 shares of the specialty retailer's stock, valued at approximately $1,635,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleark Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 48,340 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $9,105,000 after acquiring an additional 10,520 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at $911,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Five Below by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,692 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $24,377,000 after purchasing an additional 9,682 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its holdings in Five Below by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 43,844 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $8,258,000 after purchasing an additional 14,305 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Five Below by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,090,973 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $205,535,000 after purchasing an additional 53,808 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below Stock Performance

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $216.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.98. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $198.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.16. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.40 and a twelve month high of $251.63.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Five Below has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.650-9.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.290 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIVE has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Five Below from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Five Below from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Five Below from $240.00 to $224.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $254.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FIVE

Five Below Company Profile

(Free Report)

Five Below, Inc NASDAQ: FIVE is an American specialty discount retailer offering a broad assortment of merchandise priced primarily at $5 or below. Since its founding in 2002 by David Schlessinger and Tom Vellios, the company has pursued a value-focused retail model targeting tweens, teens and beyond, with stores designed to deliver trend-driven products at an accessible price point. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below has grown into a national chain operating in dozens of U.S.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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