721,000 Shares in National Storage Affiliates Trust $NSA Purchased by Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC

Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 721,000 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $20,339,000. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC owned 0.94% of National Storage Affiliates Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Irenic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,173,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 253,962 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $7,675,000 after purchasing an additional 40,871 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,082,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,293,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,095,158 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $30,894,000 after purchasing an additional 48,418 shares during the period. 99.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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National Storage Affiliates Trust Price Performance

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $43.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $27.43 and a 1 year high of $46.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.24.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.38). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $185.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $181.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. National Storage Affiliates Trust's quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. National Storage Affiliates Trust's payout ratio is currently 304.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSA has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $33.50 to $43.62 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $29.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $35.97.

View Our Latest Analysis on National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the ownership and operation of self-storage properties in the United States. Since its initial public offering in August 2015, NSA has pursued a growth strategy built on strategic acquisitions and partnerships, establishing a diversified portfolio of assets backed by a centralized support platform. The Trust’s model combines the scalability of a national REIT with the local expertise of affiliate operators.

The company’s core business involves providing flexible storage solutions to both individual and commercial customers.

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