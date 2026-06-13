7,278 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Purchased by Titan Investment Solutions Ltd

Titan Investment Solutions Ltd purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,278 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $1,559,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Aviso Financial Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 400.0% in the third quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 100.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,320 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $10,962,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,236,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,612,950. This trade represents a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.69, for a total transaction of $57,586,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,896,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,334,572,400.31. This represents a 4.14% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 372,032 shares of company stock valued at $158,658,616 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 4.7%

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $511.57 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $386.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.18. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.06 and a 52 week high of $546.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $834.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.73, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.50.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citi upgraded AMD and argued that the market is underpricing its AI GPU upside, boosting confidence in the stock’s AI-driven growth path.

Citi upgraded AMD and argued that the market is underpricing its AI GPU upside, boosting confidence in the stock’s AI-driven growth path. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America also raised its outlook on AMD, calling it a top CPU pick and pointing to a large agentic AI opportunity across servers and accelerators.

Bank of America also raised its outlook on AMD, calling it a top CPU pick and pointing to a large agentic AI opportunity across servers and accelerators. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports highlighted rising GPU market-share data and stronger investor focus on AMD’s expanding role in AI hardware, helping semiconductor stocks rally broadly.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMD. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $500.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $290.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $579.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $424.59.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Read More

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