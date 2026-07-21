73,091 Shares in Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK Purchased by DJE Kapital AG

DJE Kapital AG bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 73,091 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $26,054,000. DJE Kapital AG owned 0.07% of Rockwell Automation at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $615,596,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5,925.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 906,192 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $352,572,000 after purchasing an additional 891,153 shares in the last quarter. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,017,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,545,104 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $601,154,000 after buying an additional 309,316 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1,666.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 321,722 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $112,451,000 after buying an additional 303,506 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In related news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 4,024 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.97, for a total transaction of $1,818,727.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 134 shares in the company, valued at $60,563.98. The trade was a 96.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 1,054 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.02, for a total value of $449,025.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 5,615 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,392,102.30. This trade represents a 15.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 9,361 shares of company stock worth $4,189,886 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company's stock.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE ROK opened at $459.11 on Tuesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.44 and a 52 week high of $497.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $461.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $420.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.09 billion, a PE ratio of 47.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.54.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 37.54%. The company's revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.500-13.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 13.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, June 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Rockwell Automation's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on ROK. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $470.00 to $527.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $404.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $365.00 to $378.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $445.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $469.33.

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Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation is a global industrial automation and digital transformation company headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The firm designs, manufactures and supports control systems, industrial control hardware and software, and related services that help manufacturers and industrial operators automate processes, improve productivity and enable data-driven decision making. Rockwell traces its heritage to the Allen-Bradley and Rockwell automation businesses and positions itself as a provider of integrated automation solutions across discrete and process industries.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable logic controllers (PLCs), human-machine interfaces (HMIs), variable frequency drives, sensors, safety components and other industrial control hardware, often marketed under the Allen-Bradley brand.

See Also

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