7,348 Shares in The Progressive Corporation $PGR Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,348 shares of the insurance provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,673,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 106.6% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 126 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on PGR shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a "market perform" rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays set a $247.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Progressive from $216.00 to $215.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Progressive from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $237.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Progressive

Insider Activity at Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 5,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,183,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 41,290 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,258,000. This represents a 12.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,157 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $231,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 28,668 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,733,600. This represents a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Price Performance

PGR opened at $204.42 on Friday. The Progressive Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $189.20 and a fifty-two week high of $267.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $200.01 and a 200 day moving average of $207.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $119.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.28.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.51 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Progressive Corporation will post 16.52 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. Progressive's payout ratio is 2.03%.

About Progressive

Progressive Corporation is a large U.S.-based property and casualty insurer that primarily underwrites personal auto insurance along with a broad suite of related products. Its offerings include coverage for private passenger automobiles, commercial auto fleets, motorcycles, boats and recreational vehicles, as well as homeowners, renters, umbrella and other specialty P&C products. Progressive also provides claims handling, risk management and related services to individual and commercial policyholders.

The company distributes its products through a mix of direct channels—online and by phone—and an extensive independent agent network.

See Also

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