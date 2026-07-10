7,424 Shares in Citigroup Inc. $C Acquired by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,424 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $842,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Cora Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the company's stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 0.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,596 shares of the company's stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company's stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,845 shares of the company's stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in Citigroup by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 595 shares of the company's stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 2,117 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $265,260.10. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,908.20. The trade was a 14.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Skyler sold 25,000 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.41, for a total transaction of $3,285,250.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 182,022 shares in the company, valued at $23,919,511.02. This represents a 12.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.11% of the company's stock.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE C opened at $139.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $238.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.11. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $133.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.72. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.61 and a fifty-two week high of $147.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.43. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 9.35%.The company had revenue of $24.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.89 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $30.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 13.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Key Headlines Impacting Citigroup

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citi and The Siam Commercial Bank launched 24/7 USD Clearing with Citi Token Services, expanding its cross-border payments capabilities and showcasing digital innovation. Article Title

Citi and The Siam Commercial Bank launched 24/7 USD Clearing with Citi Token Services, expanding its cross-border payments capabilities and showcasing digital innovation. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentators remain constructive on Citigroup, with coverage highlighting it as a top pick and noting higher price targets ahead of earnings. Article Title

Analysts and market commentators remain constructive on Citigroup, with coverage highlighting it as a top pick and noting higher price targets ahead of earnings. Positive Sentiment: Recent bank-sector commentary pointed to Citigroup as a standout performer in the diversified banks group, reinforcing expectations for solid earnings momentum. Article Title

Recent bank-sector commentary pointed to Citigroup as a standout performer in the diversified banks group, reinforcing expectations for solid earnings momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts published previews of Citigroup’s Q2 results, focusing on estimates for revenue, EPS, and other operating metrics ahead of the report. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore set a $143.00 price target on Citigroup in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $145.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on C

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi's principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

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