74,645 Shares in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE Purchased by Cvfg LLC

Cvfg LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 74,645 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,114,000. Bloom Energy makes up about 1.3% of Cvfg LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklands Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth $347,560,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $239,683,000. Amundi raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 390.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,154,197 shares of the company's stock worth $274,068,000 after buying an additional 2,511,426 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 177.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,392,915 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,239,000 after buying an additional 1,530,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the third quarter valued at about $98,444,000. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company's stock.

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Bloom Energy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Insider Transactions at Bloom Energy

In related news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,842 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.63, for a total value of $820,286.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 132,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,175,646.95. This represents a 2.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CAO Maciej Kurzymski sold 2,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.62, for a total transaction of $651,992.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 79,686 shares in the company, valued at $22,998,973.32. The trade was a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders sold 228,617 shares of company stock valued at $59,843,659. Insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Bloom Energy Trading Down 8.7%

NYSE BE opened at $269.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $23.94 and a 1-year high of $351.28. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $283.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.93. The company has a market capitalization of $76.60 billion, a PE ratio of -5,385.28 and a beta of 3.73.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $751.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.94 million. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 0.25%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 130.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bloom Energy to $267.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy to $235.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $238.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BE

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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