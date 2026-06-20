7,493 Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Acquired by SHP Wealth Management

SHP Wealth Management purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,493 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,332,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 54.5% in the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, United Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Palantir Technologies to a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "underperform" rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised Palantir Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $192.76.

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Trending Headlines about Palantir Technologies

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Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 319,934 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $43,523,821.36. Following the transaction, the insider owned 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,535.68. This represents a 99.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 397,744 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $54,109,093.76. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $875,044,378.32. This trade represents a 5.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 927,270 shares of company stock valued at $126,197,785 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $128.47 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $137.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.57. The company has a market cap of $307.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.35, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.53. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.68 and a 12-month high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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