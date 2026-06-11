75,000 Shares in Oracle Corporation $ORCL Purchased by Fidelity National Financial Inc.

Fidelity National Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 75,000 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock, valued at approximately $14,618,000. Oracle accounts for 0.4% of Fidelity National Financial Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $25,593,000 after purchasing an additional 100,494 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 15,038 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 52,856 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $11,556,000 after purchasing an additional 8,530 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently commented on ORCL. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Oracle from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings raised Oracle from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Oracle from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Arete Research set a $255.00 price target on Oracle and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $273.08.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Oracle
Key Oracle News
Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Oracle posted record Q4 results, beating expectations on EPS and revenue while raising forward guidance, which confirms strong demand for its cloud and AI infrastructure. Oracle beats fourth-quarter revenue estimates
- Positive Sentiment: Cloud momentum remained exceptional, with cloud infrastructure revenue reportedly up sharply and remaining performance obligations jumping to a much larger backlog, suggesting a deep pipeline of future business. Oracle Announces Record Q4 and FY 2026 Results Driven by Cloud Infrastructure & Cloud Applications
- Positive Sentiment: Oracle also won a U.S. government contract to provide government-wide HR software, adding another positive catalyst for its cloud and software businesses. Oracle awarded US government contract to provide government-wide HR software
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts entered the print expecting strong AI-driven results, so the quarter may have been “good enough” rather than a major upside surprise, which can limit the stock reaction. Oracle Just Delivered a Record-Breaking Quarter, Complete with a Beat and Raise. So Why Is the Stock Falling?
- Negative Sentiment: Investors are worried Oracle’s AI buildout will require far more spending, with reports pointing to a roughly $40 billion fundraising plan and much higher capital expenditures to fund data center expansion. Oracle plans to raise $40bn for data centre build-out
- Negative Sentiment: The market is also questioning whether Oracle’s rapid AI growth can translate into attractive free cash flow, with debt and spending concerns weighing on sentiment. Oracle's stock slides after earnings, as the steep price of AI spooks investors
Oracle Price Performance
Shares of ORCL stock opened at $201.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $183.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market cap of $578.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.65. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $134.57 and a 12 month high of $345.72.
Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $19.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. Research analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.
Oracle Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is 35.91%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle
In other news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at $604,155.51. This represents a 81.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Oracle
(Free Report
)
Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.
Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.
See Also
This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.
Before you consider Oracle, you'll want to hear this.
MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Oracle wasn't on the list.
While Oracle currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.
View The Five Stocks Here
MarketBeat's analysts have just released their top five short plays for June 2026. Learn which stocks have the most short interest and how to trade them. Click the link to see which companies made the list.Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.
Link copied to clipboard.