7,546 Shares in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,546 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,941,000.

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A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 1,259 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $332.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $311.00 to $274.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $306.00 to $244.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $253.50.

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Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Christopher D'ambrosio sold 543 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.45, for a total value of $113,188.35. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 8,912 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,857,706.40. This represents a 5.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Automatic Data Processing News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Automatic Data Processing this week:

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 1.1%

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $220.44 on Wednesday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $206.17 and its 200-day moving average is $232.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.16 and a 52 week high of $329.93. The firm has a market cap of $88.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.83.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 68.82%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.010-11.110 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Automatic Data Processing's dividend payout ratio is currently 63.43%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a global provider of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) and payroll solutions. Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey, ADP began as a payroll processing company and has evolved into a diversified provider of workforce management, HR, benefits administration, tax and compliance services, and analytics for employers of all sizes.

ADP's product portfolio includes payroll processing and tax filing, time and attendance systems, benefits administration, talent management, and HR outsourcing.

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