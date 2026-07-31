75,900 Shares in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. $FNF Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 75,900 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,520,000.

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Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 176,409 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $8,182,000 after acquiring an additional 27,600 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 4.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 187,473 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $8,695,000 after acquiring an additional 8,520 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 12.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,345,756 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $62,416,000 after purchasing an additional 144,966 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, MWA Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter worth about $1,606,000. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens decreased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. National Bank Financial set a $51.00 price target on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $56.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FNF

Fidelity National Financial Stock Down 2.5%

NYSE FNF opened at $52.09 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.78 and a twelve month high of $61.40. The stock has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company's revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Fidelity National Financial's payout ratio is currently 75.91%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 69,196 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $3,162,257.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,581.40. This represents a 92.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company's stock.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial NYSE: FNF is a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company underwrites title insurance policies that protect property owners and lenders against title defects, liens, and other encumbrances. Alongside its core title insurance operations, FNF offers escrow and closing services, e-recording solutions, and real estate data and analytics through a network of agents and underwriters.

FNF operates through two primary segments: Title Insurance and Specialty Insurance and Services.

See Also

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