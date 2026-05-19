7,609 Shares in Labcorp Holdings Inc. $LH Purchased by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,609 shares of the medical research company's stock, valued at approximately $1,909,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LH. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Labcorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $991,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Labcorp by 7.9% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Labcorp by 52.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 353,843 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $82,353,000 after acquiring an additional 121,304 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Labcorp during the second quarter valued at about $5,873,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Labcorp by 83.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,046 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $22,588,000 after acquiring an additional 39,087 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Labcorp from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Labcorp from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Labcorp in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Labcorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Labcorp from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $308.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LH

Insider Transactions at Labcorp

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 548 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.91, for a total transaction of $156,130.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,782.89. The trade was a 17.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 5,903 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.50, for a total transaction of $1,502,313.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 107,234 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,291,053. This represents a 5.22% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,656 shares of company stock worth $4,524,961. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Labcorp Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $255.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Labcorp Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $239.75 and a twelve month high of $293.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.52.

Labcorp (NYSE:LH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Labcorp had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company's revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.84 EPS. Labcorp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.700-18.350 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Labcorp Holdings Inc. will post 17.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Labcorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Labcorp's payout ratio is currently 25.51%.

Labcorp Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, commonly known as Labcorp NYSE: LH, is a global life sciences company that provides comprehensive clinical laboratory and drug development services. The company operates a broad network of laboratories, patient service centers and specialty testing sites to deliver diagnostic information and testing solutions that support patient care, clinical decision-making and population health initiatives.

Labcorp's core businesses encompass clinical laboratory testing and pharmaceutical development services.

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