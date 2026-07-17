76,203 Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW Purchased by W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co acquired a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 76,203 shares of the information technology services provider's stock, valued at approximately $7,967,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 404.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,963,384 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $15,619,771,000 after buying an additional 81,752,460 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in ServiceNow by 406.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,896,597 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $7,337,280,000 after acquiring an additional 38,441,898 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 371.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,395,663 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $4,962,692,000 after acquiring an additional 25,517,218 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 404.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,512,428 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $3,591,425,000 after acquiring an additional 18,854,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 335.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,733,483 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $3,482,543,000 after acquiring an additional 17,514,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Paul Fipps sold 1,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.51, for a total value of $103,238.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 12,072 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,189,212.72. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 16,445 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total transaction of $1,482,352.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 30,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,712,312.60. This represents a 35.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,071 shares of company stock valued at $2,529,956. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings downgraded ServiceNow from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $195.00 to $145.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $141.03.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NOW

ServiceNow Price Performance

ServiceNow stock opened at $104.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.24 and a 52 week high of $210.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.73 and a 200-day moving average of $109.63.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 12.59%.ServiceNow's revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting ServiceNow

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

Further Reading

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