7,661 Shares in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited $AEM Acquired by BankChampaign National Association

BankChampaign National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM - Free Report) TSE: AEM in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,661 shares of the mining company's stock, valued at approximately $1,555,000. Agnico Eagle Mines comprises about 1.5% of BankChampaign National Association's portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $222.00 to $175.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. ATB Cormark Capital Markets upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $278.00 to $260.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $225.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AEM

Agnico Eagle Mines News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Agnico Eagle Mines this week:

Positive Sentiment: Agnico Eagle reported adjusted earnings of $3.05 per share , exceeding the $2.89 consensus estimate and rising from $1.94 a year earlier. Revenue increased 35% year over year to $3.77 billion, while record quarterly free cash flow reflected better-than-planned production, disciplined cost control and strong margins. Agnico Eagle Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Agnico Eagle reported adjusted earnings of , exceeding the $2.89 consensus estimate and rising from $1.94 a year earlier. Revenue increased 35% year over year to $3.77 billion, while record quarterly free cash flow reflected better-than-planned production, disciplined cost control and strong margins. Positive Sentiment: Management maintained its 2026 production outlook and highlighted record shareholder returns, supporting confidence in the company’s ability to convert elevated gold prices and operational performance into cash. Agnico Eagle Reports Higher Q2 Earnings

Management maintained its 2026 production outlook and highlighted record shareholder returns, supporting confidence in the company’s ability to convert elevated gold prices and operational performance into cash. Positive Sentiment: The earnings call and quarterly filings outlined continued investment in the Central Lapland region of Finland, including acquisitions that could strengthen Agnico Eagle’s long-term exploration and growth pipeline. Agnico Eagle Accelerates Finnish Expansion

The earnings call and quarterly filings outlined continued investment in the Central Lapland region of Finland, including acquisitions that could strengthen Agnico Eagle’s long-term exploration and growth pipeline. Neutral Sentiment: Options-market implied volatility has risen, signaling increased expectations for AEM price movement around the earnings release, but not indicating a clear directional bias. Implied Volatility Surging for Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Options

Options-market implied volatility has risen, signaling increased expectations for AEM price movement around the earnings release, but not indicating a clear directional bias. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly revenue of $3.77 billion narrowly missed the $3.78 billion estimate, and updated production and spending guidance suggests potential changes to the company’s cost and capital plans. Agnico Eagle's Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates

Quarterly revenue of $3.77 billion narrowly missed the $3.78 billion estimate, and updated production and spending guidance suggests potential changes to the company’s cost and capital plans. Negative Sentiment: Erste Group lowered its 2026 and 2027 EPS forecasts, while the broader analyst-rating commentary cautioned that favorable brokerage recommendations may be overly optimistic. These revisions could limit upside despite the strong quarter.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 4.4%

NYSE:AEM opened at $150.75 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average is $157.97 and its 200-day moving average is $189.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $123.34 and a 12 month high of $255.24. The firm has a market cap of $76.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.60.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM - Get Free Report) TSE: AEM last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.16. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 40.44% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Agnico Eagle Mines's quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited NYSE: AEM is a Canadian-based senior gold producer headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. The company is principally engaged in the exploration, development, production and reclamation of gold-bearing properties. Agnico Eagle pursues both greenfield and brownfield exploration to expand its resource base and operates a portfolio of producing mines and development projects to generate long-life gold production.

Its core business activities span the full mining lifecycle: grassroots and advanced-stage exploration, prefeasibility and feasibility studies, mine construction, underground and open-pit mining, ore processing and metal recovery, and post-mining reclamation and closure.

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