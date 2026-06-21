7,672 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Bought by BDFS Capital LLC

BDFS Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,672 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock, valued at approximately $1,771,000. Amazon.com comprises about 0.9% of BDFS Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MilWealth Group LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. MilWealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 200 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 221 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2,330.0% in the third quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $325.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $312.78.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AMZN

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total transaction of $2,489,273.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,060,750.70. This trade represents a 18.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 471,361 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $129,624,275. This trade represents a 5.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 195,774 shares of company stock valued at $51,614,434. Insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $244.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.00 and a twelve month high of $278.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $256.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The company had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Amazon.com's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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