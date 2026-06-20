7,778 Shares in Snowflake Inc. $SNOW Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,778 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,706,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 221.4% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 135 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 142 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Frank Slootman sold 8,066 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,935,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 28,535 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,848,400. This represents a 22.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 403 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.21, for a total transaction of $98,819.63. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,420,612.26. This trade represents a 1.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,493,618 shares of company stock valued at $343,531,621. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $216.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $293.53.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Snowflake

Snowflake Stock Performance

NYSE SNOW opened at $232.49 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $182.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.30 and a twelve month high of $284.99. The company has a market capitalization of $80.58 billion, a PE ratio of -66.05 and a beta of 1.35.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 50.50% and a negative net margin of 23.79%.The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Snowflake this week:

Positive Sentiment: Snowflake Ventures invested in Jedify, and AcuityMD launched its Encounters Data Mart on Snowflake Marketplace, both of which underscore Snowflake’s expanding role in AI-driven and industry-specific data workflows. Article Title

Snowflake Ventures invested in Jedify, and AcuityMD launched its Encounters Data Mart on Snowflake Marketplace, both of which underscore Snowflake’s expanding role in AI-driven and industry-specific data workflows. Positive Sentiment: Recent analyst commentary remains constructive, with Jefferies saying Snowflake and Databricks can both benefit from rising enterprise demand for data and AI infrastructure. Article Title

Recent analyst commentary remains constructive, with Jefferies saying Snowflake and Databricks can both benefit from rising enterprise demand for data and AI infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: Coverage highlighting Snowflake as a strong generative AI/software name and noting institutional interest has added support to the stock’s momentum. Article Title

Coverage highlighting Snowflake as a strong generative AI/software name and noting institutional interest has added support to the stock’s momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Several executives sold shares under pre-arranged 10b5-1 plans, but the filings say the transactions were tied to tax withholding from equity vesting rather than a shift in outlook. Article Title

Several executives sold shares under pre-arranged 10b5-1 plans, but the filings say the transactions were tied to tax withholding from equity vesting rather than a shift in outlook. Negative Sentiment: Investors are also weighing Snowflake’s valuation and intensifying competition from Databricks, which could temper enthusiasm if growth execution slips. Article Title

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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