77,800 Shares in Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG Purchased by Corigliano Investment Advisers LLC

Corigliano Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 77,800 shares of the energy company's stock, valued at approximately $15,124,000. Cheniere Energy comprises approximately 5.4% of Corigliano Investment Advisers LLC's holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

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A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,219,557 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $4,124,870,000 after purchasing an additional 414,022 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,174,695 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $1,200,299,000 after purchasing an additional 167,622 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $731,774,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,279,078 shares of the energy company's stock worth $443,031,000 after purchasing an additional 253,469 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,263,826 shares of the energy company's stock worth $440,047,000 after buying an additional 134,695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LNG. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Cheniere Energy from a "buy (b)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $325.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $297.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LNG

Insider Activity at Cheniere Energy

In related news, CFO Zach Davis sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $8,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 87,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,143,800. This represents a 24.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sean N. Markowitz sold 22,246 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.98, for a total transaction of $6,473,141.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 64,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,622,720. This trade represents a 25.79% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 0.3%

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $231.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $248.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.97. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.20 and a 1-year high of $300.89.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($16.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($20.90). Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 38.95%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The business's revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 14.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Cheniere Energy's dividend payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

Cheniere Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to reacquire up to 21.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc is a U.S.-based energy company that develops, owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and markets LNG to global customers. The company's core activities include natural gas liquefaction, long‑term and short‑term LNG sales and marketing, and the associated midstream services required to move gas from production basins to international markets. Cheniere focuses on converting domestic natural gas into LNG for export, providing a bridge between North American supply and overseas demand.

Cheniere's principal operating assets are large-scale LNG export terminals located on the U.S.

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