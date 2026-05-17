7,790 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Acquired by Hendley & Co. Inc.

Hendley & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $1,668,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 5.7%

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $424.10 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.67 and a fifty-two week high of $469.21. The firm has a market cap of $691.54 billion, a PE ratio of 139.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.40. The business's fifty day moving average is $273.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $345.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group set a $310.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $330.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $396.95.

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Advanced Micro Devices News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 earnings and revenue both topped expectations, with data center sales up sharply on strong demand for EPYC CPUs and Instinct GPUs.

Q1 earnings and revenue both topped expectations, with data center sales up sharply on strong demand for EPYC CPUs and Instinct GPUs. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts raised price targets after the earnings report, citing AMD’s accelerating AI and data center growth.

Several analysts raised price targets after the earnings report, citing AMD’s accelerating AI and data center growth. Positive Sentiment: AMD expanded FSR 4.1 support to older GPUs and introduced new Ryzen PRO 9000 offerings, reinforcing product momentum in client and gaming.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total value of $10,832,450.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $46,759,604.58. This trade represents a 18.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.51, for a total value of $55,688,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,021,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,286,223.49. This trade represents a 3.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 309,598 shares of company stock valued at $105,644,316 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Read More

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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