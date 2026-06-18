7,821 Shares in HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA Acquired by Evolve Private Wealth LLC

Evolve Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,821 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,651,000.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 2,026 shares of the company's stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 749 shares of the company's stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 300 shares of the company's stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.9% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 590 shares of the company's stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,908 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HCA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $551.00 to $496.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $593.00 to $534.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Truist Financial set a $413.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $598.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $540.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $506.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HCA

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $387.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.12. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $330.00 and a twelve month high of $556.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $424.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $470.67.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $7.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $19.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.09 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 295.93% and a net margin of 8.89%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.45 EPS. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.100-31.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 30.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. HCA Healthcare's payout ratio is currently 10.73%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare is a for‑profit operator of healthcare facilities headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 1968, the company owns and operates a network of hospitals and related healthcare facilities and has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to become a large provider of inpatient and outpatient services.

The company's core activities include the operation of acute care hospitals, freestanding surgical and emergency centers, and outpatient clinics. HCA's services encompass inpatient care, surgical services, emergency medicine, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing, and various outpatient and ambulatory care offerings.

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