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7,869 Shares in Western Digital Corporation $WDC Purchased by BankChampaign National Association

Written by MarketBeat
July 31, 2026
Western Digital logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • BankChampaign National Association purchased 7,869 Western Digital shares valued at approximately $2.13 million, making WDC about 2.1% of its portfolio and its fifth-largest holding. Institutional investors collectively own 92.51% of the company.
  • Western Digital exceeded quarterly expectations with earnings of $2.72 per share versus the $2.39 consensus and revenue of $3.34 billion, up 45.5% year over year.
  • Analyst sentiment remains favorable, with a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and an average price target of $520.32, while insiders have sold 9,767 shares worth about $4.82 million over the past three months.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

BankChampaign National Association bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,869 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,128,000. Western Digital accounts for about 2.1% of BankChampaign National Association's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Western Digital by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Western Digital by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 132 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,707 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Western Digital by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 3,782 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadcap Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Digital Price Performance

NASDAQ WDC opened at $533.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $183.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 2.11. Western Digital Corporation has a 1-year low of $73.14 and a 1-year high of $799.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $566.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $406.62.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 55.29%.Western Digital's revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Western Digital Corporation will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Western Digital news, insider Vidyadhara K. Gubbi sold 4,674 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.19, for a total transaction of $2,071,470.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 90,041 shares in the company, valued at $39,905,270.79. The trade was a 4.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cynthia L. Tregillis sold 808 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.63, for a total value of $427,941.04. Following the sale, the insider owned 114,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,663,290.57. The trade was a 0.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 9,767 shares of company stock valued at $4,822,807 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Western Digital

Here are the key news stories impacting Western Digital this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Memory stocks rallied across the market, with the Roundhill Memory ETF and semiconductor indexes also advancing. Western Digital participated in the sector-wide rebound as investors returned to AI and data-center hardware names. Memory Stocks Surge. SanDisk Tops S&P 500 Gainers
  • Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary argued that a semiconductor oversupply cycle is unlikely before 2028 because the physical infrastructure needed to create excess capacity is not yet available. That view supports continued pricing power and demand for memory and storage products. Top Chip Analyst on Semiconductor Oversupply
  • Positive Sentiment: Strong demand for hard drives and tighter global supply expectations are improving the outlook for Western Digital’s revenue, margins and cash generation. Positive results from Seagate also boosted confidence in Western Digital as a storage-industry peer. Why Is Western Digital Stock Surging?
  • Neutral Sentiment: Western Digital’s upcoming earnings report is the next major catalyst. Investors will assess whether AI-driven demand, pricing and supply constraints are translating into higher margins and favorable guidance; Wall Street currently expects year-over-year earnings growth. Western Digital Reports Next Week
  • Negative Sentiment: Concerns remain about competition from China’s ChangXin Memory Technologies following its strong market debut, while the broader memory trade has experienced sharp volatility. These factors could pressure valuations if investors begin to expect supply growth or weaker pricing.
  • Negative Sentiment: Western Digital insider Cynthia Tregillis sold 808 shares worth approximately $428,000 under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan. The sale represented only 0.70% of her holdings, making it a limited negative signal. Western Digital Insider Sale

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WDC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Fox Advisors downgraded shares of Western Digital from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $360.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Western Digital from $610.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $520.32.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Western Digital

About Western Digital

(Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage devices and systems for personal, enterprise and cloud applications. Headquartered in San Jose, California, the company develops hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), NAND flash components and finished storage products used in PCs, external storage, servers, network-attached storage (NAS) and embedded systems.

Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial markets, including internal and external HDDs and SSDs, removable flash memory products and storage platforms for data center and enterprise environments.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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