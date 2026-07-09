7,920 Shares in Qnity Electronics, Inc. $Q Bought by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qnity Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:Q - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,920 shares of the premier technology solutions leader's stock, valued at approximately $914,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in Q. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qnity Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $461,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new position in Qnity Electronics in the fourth quarter worth about $526,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Qnity Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in Qnity Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qnity Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000.

Get Qnity Electronics alerts: Sign Up

Qnity Electronics Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of Qnity Electronics stock opened at $142.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $153.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.88. Qnity Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.50 and a twelve month high of $177.28.

Qnity Electronics (NYSE:Q - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The premier technology solutions leader reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Qnity Electronics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.800-4.140 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Qnity Electronics, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Qnity Electronics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Qnity Electronics's dividend payout ratio is currently 11.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on Q. Zacks Research raised Qnity Electronics from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Qnity Electronics from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Qnity Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Qnity Electronics in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Qnity Electronics from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $153.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Q

Qnity Electronics Company Profile

Qnity Electronics Inc is a premier technology solution provider across the semiconductor value chain. Qnity Electronics Inc is based in WILMINGTON, Del.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Qnity Electronics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Qnity Electronics wasn't on the list.

While Qnity Electronics currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here