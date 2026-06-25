807,619 Shares in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Bought by OP Asset Management Ltd

OP Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 807,619 shares of the Internet television network's stock, valued at approximately $77,653,000. Netflix makes up 0.8% of OP Asset Management Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 112,418 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $10,809,000 after buying an additional 18,675 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 23,877 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Netflix by 28.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,990,343 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $768,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,029 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 5,286.0% during the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 235,370 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $22,631,000 after acquiring an additional 231,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 20.4% in the first quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 7,039 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company's stock.

Get Netflix alerts: Sign Up

Netflix Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NFLX opened at $71.84 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.63 and a fifty-two week high of $134.12. The company has a market capitalization of $302.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The business's revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $503,993.76. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 316,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,842,088. This trade represents a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 386,700 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $33,244,599.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,721.80. This trade represents a 98.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 1,349,019 shares of company stock worth $123,105,721 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Netflix News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on NFLX. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Netflix from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $103.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Pivotal Research set a $96.00 price target on Netflix and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.26.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Netflix

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Netflix, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Netflix wasn't on the list.

While Netflix currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here