8,078 Shares in BOK Financial Corporation $BOKF Purchased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,078 shares of the bank's stock, valued at approximately $957,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOKF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 2.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,629,362 shares of the bank's stock valued at $293,015,000 after buying an additional 59,241 shares during the period. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,231,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 39.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 527,601 shares of the bank's stock valued at $58,796,000 after buying an additional 150,210 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 1.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 420,477 shares of the bank's stock valued at $46,808,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 407.0% during the third quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP now owns 363,610 shares of the bank's stock valued at $40,521,000 after buying an additional 291,894 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.44% of the company's stock.

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BOK Financial Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ BOKF opened at $135.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.94. BOK Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $85.44 and a 52-week high of $138.42.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 16th. The bank reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $589.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.05 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 17.10%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BOK Financial Corporation will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 19th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 19th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. BOK Financial's payout ratio is presently 27.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on BOKF. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on BOK Financial from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on BOK Financial from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. DA Davidson restated a "neutral" rating and set a $135.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on BOK Financial from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $131.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BOKF

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 1,300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total value of $179,283.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,183.76. The trade was a 10.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 63.53% of the company's stock.

BOK Financial Profile

BOK Financial Corporation NASDAQ: BOKF, headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, is a diversified financial services holding company serving businesses, professionals and individuals across the central and western United States. Through its banking subsidiary, BOK Financial offers a full suite of commercial banking, treasury and payment management services, as well as consumer deposit and lending solutions. The company's offerings also encompass wealth management, trust and asset management, investment banking, and insurance products designed to meet the needs of both retail and institutional clients.

The roots of BOK Financial date back to the founding of the Bank of Oklahoma in 1910.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF - Free Report).

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