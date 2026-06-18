809,902 Shares in WisdomTree, Inc. $WT Purchased by Invenomic Capital Management LP

Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 809,902 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,873,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.58% of WisdomTree as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get WisdomTree alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WT. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree by 163.0% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,454 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree by 1,679.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,206 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at WisdomTree

In other news, insider David M. Yates sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $270,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 157,499 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,844,431.94. This represents a 8.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO R Jarrett Lilien sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $569,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,110,245 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,083,552.55. This represents a 2.63% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company's stock.

WisdomTree Price Performance

NYSE:WT opened at $18.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company's 50-day moving average is $17.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.69. WisdomTree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $19.85.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $159.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.96 million. WisdomTree had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

WisdomTree Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. WisdomTree's dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on WT. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of WisdomTree from a "buy (b)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $16.80 target price on shares of WisdomTree in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Research lowered shares of WisdomTree from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of WisdomTree in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of WisdomTree from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $18.80.

Get Our Latest Report on WisdomTree

WisdomTree Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc NYSE: WT is a U.S.-based asset management firm specializing in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and exchange-traded products (ETPs). Founded in 2006 by Jonathan Steinberg and headquartered in New York City, WisdomTree has developed a reputation for pioneering smart-beta and fundamentally weighted indexing approaches. The company designs strategies that seek to enhance returns and reduce volatility by weighting constituents based on dividends, earnings or other financial metrics rather than relying solely on market capitalization.

WisdomTree offers a broad suite of investment products covering equities, fixed income, currencies, commodities and digital assets.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider WisdomTree, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and WisdomTree wasn't on the list.

While WisdomTree currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here