8,229 Shares in Lowe's Companies, Inc. $LOW Acquired by Aegis Wealth Management Inc.

Aegis Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,229 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock, valued at approximately $1,985,000. Lowe's Companies comprises about 1.6% of Aegis Wealth Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe's Companies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,230,787 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $13,560,617,000 after purchasing an additional 924,625 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,036,276 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $6,291,867,000 after acquiring an additional 124,501 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,830,080 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $1,716,467,000 after acquiring an additional 103,827 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,830,373 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $1,213,921,000 after acquiring an additional 240,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,294,776 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $1,079,320,000 after acquiring an additional 463,012 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on LOW. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Lowe's Companies from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Lowe's Companies from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $296.00 to $292.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Lowe's Companies to a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $286.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Lowe's Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary remains constructive overall, with Truist and Sanford C. Bernstein both maintaining bullish ratings on Lowe’s while trimming price targets, suggesting Wall Street still sees upside from current levels. Read More

Analyst commentary remains constructive overall, with Truist and Sanford C. Bernstein both maintaining bullish ratings on Lowe’s while trimming price targets, suggesting Wall Street still sees upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Investors are looking ahead to Lowe’s Q1 earnings, where Wall Street expects detailed metrics and guidance to help confirm whether recent weakness is temporary or reflects a softer home-improvement demand backdrop. Article Title

Investors are looking ahead to Lowe’s Q1 earnings, where Wall Street expects detailed metrics and guidance to help confirm whether recent weakness is temporary or reflects a softer home-improvement demand backdrop. Neutral Sentiment: Lowe’s launched a new “Epically More Messi” marketing campaign tied to loyalty members and the upcoming soccer event, which could support engagement and brand visibility but is not likely a major near-term earnings driver. Article Title

Lowe’s launched a new “Epically More Messi” marketing campaign tied to loyalty members and the upcoming soccer event, which could support engagement and brand visibility but is not likely a major near-term earnings driver. Neutral Sentiment: Recent articles highlight Lowe’s long-term stock performance and label it a depressed or growth-worthy stock, reinforcing valuation appeal more than changing the near-term operating outlook. Article Title

Recent articles highlight Lowe’s long-term stock performance and label it a depressed or growth-worthy stock, reinforcing valuation appeal more than changing the near-term operating outlook. Negative Sentiment: The stock has been weighed by recent price-target cuts from multiple firms, including Sanford C. Bernstein and Truist, which signal some caution around the pace of recovery even though ratings remain positive. Article Title

The stock has been weighed by recent price-target cuts from multiple firms, including Sanford C. Bernstein and Truist, which signal some caution around the pace of recovery even though ratings remain positive. Negative Sentiment: Broader retail and housing-related concerns remain a headwind, with coverage noting pressure from a softer housing market and shopper sensitivity to retail-theft-related measures in stores. Article Title

Lowe's Companies Price Performance

NYSE:LOW opened at $218.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $238.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.86. The stock has a market cap of $122.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.91. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.33 and a 1-year high of $293.06.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $20.34 billion. Lowe's Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 61.40%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe's Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 22nd. Lowe's Companies's dividend payout ratio is presently 40.51%.

Lowe's Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

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