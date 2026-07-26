8,287 Shares in Target Corporation $TGT Acquired by Everest Financial Group LLC

Everest Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,287 shares of the retailer's stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its position in Target by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 21,444 shares of the retailer's stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares during the period. Callodine Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Target by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 176,142 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $21,348,000 after purchasing an additional 50,142 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its position in Target by 27.4% in the first quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 43,255 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its position in Target by 2.7% in the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 35,348 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $4,284,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter worth about $2,778,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts: Sign Up

Target Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of Target stock opened at $136.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.97 and a 200-day moving average of $121.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $62.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.98. Target Corporation has a 1-year low of $83.44 and a 1-year high of $144.40.

Target (NYSE:TGT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.24. Target had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 3.24%.The business had revenue of $25.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Target has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target Corporation will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. This is a boost from Target's previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Target's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Target from $140.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Target in a report on Monday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Target from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $132.15.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TGT

Insider Transactions at Target

In other Target news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total value of $1,258,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 45,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,782,127.70. This represents a 17.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Target

Target Corporation NYSE: TGT is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Target, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Target wasn't on the list.

While Target currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here