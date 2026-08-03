8,300 Shares in ConocoPhillips $COP Acquired by VectorGlobal IAG Inc.

VectorGlobal IAG Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,300 shares of the energy producer's stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COP. Capital International Investors grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 48,360,060 shares of the energy producer's stock worth $4,527,230,000 after buying an additional 2,714,663 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 229.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,595,177 shares of the energy producer's stock worth $336,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503,156 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 207.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,697,232 shares of the energy producer's stock worth $488,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496,606 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,450,162 shares of the energy producer's stock worth $3,880,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350,645 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 46,105.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,310,281 shares of the energy producer's stock worth $304,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company's stock.

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ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $120.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $146.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.07. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $85.57 and a one year high of $135.87.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 12.10%.The business had revenue of $15.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. Freedom Capital cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Argus raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $134.16.

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ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips NYSE: COP is a Houston-based international energy company focused on exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Formed in 2002 through the merger of Conoco Inc and Phillips Petroleum Company, the firm operates as an independent upstream company that explores for, develops and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids across a portfolio of global assets.

The company's activities span conventional and unconventional resources and include onshore and offshore operations in multiple regions around the world.

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