8,378 Shares in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL Acquired by Nicholas Wealth LLC.

Nicholas Wealth LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,378 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rossby Financial LCC increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 968.4% during the 4th quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 203 shares of the technology company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Navalign LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. WealthCollab LLC increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 34,257 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.12, for a total value of $13,809,681.84. Following the sale, the director owned 91,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,010,044.08. The trade was a 27.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David W. Dorman sold 41,292 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.89, for a total value of $16,760,009.88. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,907,857 shares of company stock valued at $1,556,603,326. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on DELL shares. Guggenheim upgraded Dell Technologies to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Susquehanna set a $289.00 price objective on Dell Technologies and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. HSBC upgraded Dell Technologies to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Evercore lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $270.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Dell Technologies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $475.76.

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Dell Technologies Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $404.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $260.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.30. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.22 and a 12 month high of $469.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $273.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.09.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $43.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.74 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 366.90% and a net margin of 6.28%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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