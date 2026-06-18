839 Shares in Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG Purchased by Element Capital Management LLC

Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 839 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TDG. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Transdigm Group by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 26 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. increased its stake in Transdigm Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 2,394 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 167 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company's stock.

Transdigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of TDG opened at $1,315.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,219.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,276.24. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $1,123.61 and a fifty-two week high of $1,623.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.59 billion, a PE ratio of 41.07, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.46 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 20.24% and a negative return on equity of 26.49%. Transdigm Group's revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.11 earnings per share. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.830-40.210 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 37.82 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,154.09, for a total transaction of $4,500,951.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 3,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,154,724. This trade represents a 52.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,132 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,265.06, for a total value of $12,817,587.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $27,259,512.88. This trade represents a 31.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 28,064 shares of company stock worth $34,276,401 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TDG shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Transdigm Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,306.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,565.00 to $1,575.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Transdigm Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,525.06.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TDG

About Transdigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company's product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset's life cycle.

TransDigm's operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

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