8,424 Shares in Intel Corporation $INTC Bought by May Hill Capital LLC

May Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,424 shares of the chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 89.2% in the third quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 177.7% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 886 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company's stock.

Get Intel alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on INTC. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Intel from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citic Securities upgraded shares of Intel from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.90 to $60.30 in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "hold" rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $77.38.

View Our Latest Report on INTC

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,458,313.81. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Intel News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intel announced it is the official compute partner of McLaren Racing, adding another visible partnership that showcases its chips in high-performance, real-world workloads. Article Title

Intel announced it is the official compute partner of McLaren Racing, adding another visible partnership that showcases its chips in high-performance, real-world workloads. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank raised its FY2026 and FY2027 earnings estimates for Intel, suggesting some analysts see the turnaround improving. Article Title

Erste Group Bank raised its FY2026 and FY2027 earnings estimates for Intel, suggesting some analysts see the turnaround improving. Neutral Sentiment: Intel continues to be featured in bullish AI and infrastructure narratives, including reports tied to Apple, Tesla’s Terafab project, and Intel’s role in AI compute builds, which support the long-term thesis but do not offset near-term caution. Article Title

Intel continues to be featured in bullish AI and infrastructure narratives, including reports tied to Apple, Tesla’s Terafab project, and Intel’s role in AI compute builds, which support the long-term thesis but do not offset near-term caution. Negative Sentiment: Multiple reports say Intel is being hit by a broad semiconductor pullback as Treasury yields rise and investors rotate out of high-flying AI stocks. Article Title

Multiple reports say Intel is being hit by a broad semiconductor pullback as Treasury yields rise and investors rotate out of high-flying AI stocks. Negative Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary continue to warn that Intel is losing server CPU market share to AMD and Arm, raising concerns about its competitive position in AI data centers. Article Title

Analysts and market commentary continue to warn that Intel is losing server CPU market share to AMD and Arm, raising concerns about its competitive position in AI data centers. Negative Sentiment: Several articles framed Intel’s rally as overextended, with profit-taking and “AI bubble” worries triggering a sharp reversal in chip stocks. Article Title

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $108.77 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.91. Intel Corporation has a one year low of $18.97 and a one year high of $132.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.43 and a beta of 2.18.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Intel, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Intel wasn't on the list.

While Intel currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here