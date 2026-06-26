85,100 Shares in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 85,100 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $7,998,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,156,290 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $6,984,231,000 after acquiring an additional 691,671 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,667,640 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,747,646,000 after acquiring an additional 98,242 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 30,184,369 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,015,720,000 after purchasing an additional 78,020 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 23,276,071 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,325,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,818,514 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,179,888,000 after purchasing an additional 171,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In related news, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 2,520 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total transaction of $228,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 177,508 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,082,224.80. This trade represents a 1.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 41,297 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $4,088,403.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 57,972 shares in the company, valued at $5,739,228. This trade represents a 41.60% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 59,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,889,131 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SCHW. UBS Group dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $116.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $89.34 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a one year low of $83.96 and a one year high of $107.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The firm's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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