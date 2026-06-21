85,959 Shares in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Bought by Tempo Wealth LLC

Tempo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 85,959 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock, valued at approximately $16,031,000. NVIDIA comprises 2.9% of Tempo Wealth LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Joule Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% in the third quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Presidio Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Vision Financial Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,820 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. President Capital lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Daiwa Securities Group increased their target price on NVIDIA from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, HSBC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $325.00 price objective (up from $295.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $305.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NVDA

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $133,750.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,030,882. This represents a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 500,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.83, for a total transaction of $109,915,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,399,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,861,658.93. The trade was a 7.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 1,016,125 shares of company stock valued at $224,582,565 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $210.69 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $209.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $142.03 and a 12 month high of $236.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.22.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. NVIDIA's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.31%.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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