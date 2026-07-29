86,206 Shares in Iamgold Corporation $IAG Bought by Regal Partners Ltd

Regal Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Iamgold Corporation (NYSE:IAG - Free Report) TSE: IMG during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 86,206 shares of the mining company's stock, valued at approximately $1,622,000.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IAG. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iamgold by 1,037,042.8% during the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 418,901,982 shares of the mining company's stock worth $6,907,694,000 after purchasing an additional 418,861,592 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Iamgold by 124.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 36,367,149 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $600,135,000 after buying an additional 20,134,496 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Iamgold by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,836,156 shares of the mining company's stock worth $393,328,000 after buying an additional 1,068,465 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Iamgold by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,194,505 shares of the mining company's stock worth $144,745,000 after buying an additional 1,581,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Iamgold by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,144,604 shares of the mining company's stock worth $84,835,000 after acquiring an additional 938,855 shares during the period. 47.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iamgold Stock Down 2.9%

IAG stock opened at $14.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company's 50-day moving average price is $16.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.22. Iamgold Corporation has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $24.87. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.30.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG - Get Free Report) TSE: IMG last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The mining company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $955.17 million. Iamgold had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 26.65%. On average, research analysts expect that Iamgold Corporation will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Iamgold from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Iamgold from $22.50 to $21.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen cut Iamgold from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Iamgold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Iamgold from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $19.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Iamgold

About Iamgold

IAMGOLD Corporation, founded in 1990 and headquartered in Toronto, is a mid-tier gold producer engaged in the exploration, development and operation of gold mining assets. The company’s primary focus is on the discovery and extraction of gold, with a portfolio that spans both operating mines and advanced development projects. IAMGOLD combines in-house technical expertise with strategic partnerships to advance projects from exploration through to production.

The company’s principal producing assets include the Essakane gold mine in Burkina Faso, which began commercial production in 2010, and the Westwood underground gold mine in Quebec’s Abitibi region.

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