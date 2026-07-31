86,400 Shares in Ralliant Corporation $RAL Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Ralliant Corporation (NYSE:RAL - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 86,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,593,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.08% of Ralliant at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ralliant during the second quarter worth $257,200,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Ralliant in the second quarter valued at $213,096,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Ralliant by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,973,001 shares of the company's stock worth $253,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147,660 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ralliant during the 4th quarter worth $124,687,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ralliant by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,871,690 shares of the company's stock worth $169,309,000 after buying an additional 1,835,128 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RAL shares. Zacks Research upgraded Ralliant from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ralliant from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ralliant in a report on Monday, July 20th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ralliant from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Ralliant in a report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RAL

Key Stories Impacting Ralliant

Here are the key news stories impacting Ralliant this week:

Positive Sentiment: Ralliant’s second-quarter revenue increased 13% year over year to approximately $568 million, while adjusted EPS of $0.68 exceeded the $0.63 analyst consensus and edged up from $0.67 a year earlier. Adjusted EBITDA and net margins also improved. Ralliant Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results and Raises Full Year Guidance

Ralliant’s second-quarter revenue increased 13% year over year to approximately $568 million, while adjusted EPS of $0.68 exceeded the $0.63 analyst consensus and edged up from $0.67 a year earlier. Adjusted EBITDA and net margins also improved. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its full-year 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $2.76-$2.90, above the prior consensus estimate of $2.65, and projected revenue of roughly $2.25-$2.30 billion versus expectations near $2.2 billion. Ralliant forecasts 2026 revenue and productivity savings

The company raised its full-year 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $2.76-$2.90, above the prior consensus estimate of $2.65, and projected revenue of roughly $2.25-$2.30 billion versus expectations near $2.2 billion. Positive Sentiment: Third-quarter guidance was also ahead of Wall Street expectations: adjusted EPS of $0.72-$0.78 versus $0.68 expected, and revenue of $570-$590 million versus approximately $556 million expected. The enterprise productivity program is expected to generate $50-$60 million in annualized savings by 2028. Ralliant Q2 earnings and revenues beat estimates

Third-quarter guidance was also ahead of Wall Street expectations: adjusted EPS of $0.72-$0.78 versus $0.68 expected, and revenue of $570-$590 million versus approximately $556 million expected. The enterprise productivity program is expected to generate $50-$60 million in annualized savings by 2028. Neutral Sentiment: Trading in RAL was temporarily halted under a limit-up/limit-down volatility pause, indicating heightened short-term price movement around the earnings release rather than a fundamental change in the business. Ralliant 2026 Q2 results presentation

Trading in RAL was temporarily halted under a limit-up/limit-down volatility pause, indicating heightened short-term price movement around the earnings release rather than a fundamental change in the business. Negative Sentiment: GAAP results remain less compelling than adjusted figures: reported net earnings were $57 million, while the company continues to carry a negative net margin in some financial data, potentially limiting enthusiasm despite the earnings beat.

Ralliant Stock Performance

RAL stock opened at $66.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion and a PE ratio of -6.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.26. Ralliant Corporation has a 1-year low of $37.27 and a 1-year high of $75.41.

Ralliant (NYSE:RAL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $567.80 million during the quarter. Ralliant had a positive return on equity of 12.49% and a negative net margin of 58.55%.Ralliant has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.760-2.900 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.720-0.780 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ralliant Corporation will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Ralliant Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Ralliant's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.83%.

Ralliant Profile

Ralliant, Inc NYSE: RAL is a medical technology company focused on enabling point-of-care cell therapy solutions in the field of regenerative medicine. The company develops and markets systems that isolate, concentrate and store adipose-derived stromal vascular fraction (SVF) cells directly from a patient's own fat tissue, facilitating same-day, autologous treatments without the need for extensive laboratory infrastructure.

The company's core product portfolio includes proprietary device platforms and single-use processing kits engineered to streamline the workflow for clinicians.

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