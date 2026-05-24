875,393 Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW Acquired by Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd

Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 875,393 shares of the information technology services provider's stock, valued at approximately $134,101,000. ServiceNow makes up 0.9% of Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd owned about 0.08% of ServiceNow as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 187.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 46 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Paul Fipps sold 3,696 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total transaction of $376,141.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 8,061 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $820,367.97. This trade represents a 31.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total transaction of $130,845.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 44,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,919,243.90. The trade was a 3.23% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 31,767 shares of company stock worth $2,906,098 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

ServiceNow News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on NOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow to $122.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $226.00 to $171.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $141.85.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NOW

ServiceNow Price Performance

NOW stock opened at $102.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.13. The company has a market capitalization of $105.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.86, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.82. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.24 and a 52-week high of $211.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

Further Reading

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