8,777 Shares in Prologis, Inc. $PLD Purchased by Purpose Unlimited Inc.

Purpose Unlimited Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,777 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. High Note Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 249 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,398 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 1.0% in the third quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 8,232 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company's stock.

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Prologis Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $140.63 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.41 and a 1 year high of $150.18. The firm has a market cap of $131.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.91 and a 200 day moving average of $136.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 41.54% and a return on equity of 6.47%. Prologis's quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.070-6.230 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. Prologis's payout ratio is currently 107.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Prologis from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Prologis from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $137.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $151.48.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PLD

Insider Activity at Prologis

In related news, CFO Timothy D. Arndt sold 3,597 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $539,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

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