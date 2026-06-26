8,787 Shares in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. $JBHT Acquired by Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC

Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,787 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $1,862,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JBHT. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,643 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 6,668 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 433,661 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $64,160,000 after acquiring an additional 13,729 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 27.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter valued at about $539,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 21.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 583 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JBHT. Citigroup lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $228.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $237.70.

View Our Latest Stock Report on J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $274.68 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.12 and a 1 year high of $293.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $262.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.72. The company has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services's revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bradley W. Hicks sold 7,644 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.91, for a total transaction of $2,002,040.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 23,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,281,125.62. The trade was a 24.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.20, for a total transaction of $516,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,604 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,188,752.80. This trade represents a 30.28% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $4,736,095 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and logistics solutions headquartered in Lowell, Arkansas. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to move freight efficiently across North America, including intermodal, dedicated contract services, full truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), final mile delivery and specialized transport.

In its intermodal segment, J.B. Hunt leverages a network of rail and truck assets to transport containers and trailers on major U.S.

Further Reading

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