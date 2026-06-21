8,794 Shares in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,794 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,196,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 126.6% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 179 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Datadog by 1,461.5% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 242.6% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company's stock.

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Datadog News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of DDOG opened at $223.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.38 billion, a PE ratio of 586.86, a PEG ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 1.56. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $189.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.01 and a twelve month high of $278.70.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $960.12 million. Datadog had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The company's revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In related news, Director Michael James Callahan sold 112,500 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.60, for a total value of $26,055,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,996 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,473,073.60. The trade was a 88.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 53,912 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.05, for a total transaction of $14,612,847.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 531,311 shares of the company's stock, valued at $144,011,846.55. This represents a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 1,444,558 shares of company stock worth $299,060,922 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.48% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial raised their price objective on Datadog from $217.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Datadog from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $275.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. New Street Research set a $260.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $226.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $239.48.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Datadog

About Datadog

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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