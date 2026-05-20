88,086 Shares in Xylem Inc. $XYL Purchased by Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A.

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. acquired a new position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 88,086 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $11,996,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Xylem by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Xylem from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Xylem from $174.00 to $168.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Xylem from $176.00 to $162.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Xylem from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Xylem in a research note on Monday, January 26th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $152.77.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on XYL

Insider Activity at Xylem

In related news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 4,269 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.46, for a total transaction of $501,436.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,605 shares in the company, valued at $423,443.30. The trade was a 54.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerome A. Peribere bought 1,210 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $116.61 per share, with a total value of $141,098.10. Following the purchase, the director owned 27,209 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,172,841.49. The trade was a 4.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of XYL opened at $106.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.08. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.19 and a 1 year high of $154.27.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.11 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 10.79%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Xylem has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.350-5.600 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Xylem's payout ratio is presently 42.79%.

Xylem announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc NYSE: XYL is a global water technology company that designs, manufactures and services engineered systems and equipment for the transport, treatment, testing and efficient use of water. Its product portfolio spans pumps and pumping systems, valves, filtration and disinfection equipment, sensors and analytical instruments, and digital solutions for monitoring and control of water infrastructure. Xylem serves the full water cycle with offerings for water and wastewater utilities, industrial customers, commercial and residential buildings, and agricultural applications.

The company was established as an independent publicly traded company in 2011 following a corporate spin-off from ITT Corporation and is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

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