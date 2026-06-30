8,815 Shares in United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL Acquired by OP Asset Management Ltd

OP Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,815 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the third quarter worth $29,000. Cache Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter worth $33,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Motiv8 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company's stock.

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United Airlines Stock Down 0.7%

UAL stock opened at $135.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.27. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $78.33 and a 1 year high of $138.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. United Airlines had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 6.06%.The company had revenue of $14.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. United Airlines has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-11.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.000-2.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at United Airlines

In related news, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 7,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total value of $631,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 215,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,421,965.55. The trade was a 3.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kate Gebo sold 34,669 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $3,654,459.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 67,707 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,136,994.87. The trade was a 33.86% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,381 shares of company stock valued at $10,837,575. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UAL. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their target price on United Airlines from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on United Airlines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on United Airlines from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on United Airlines from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $139.53.

View Our Latest Report on UAL

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

Further Reading

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