89,798 Shares in Peabody Energy Corporation $BTU Acquired by Wealth High Governance Asset Management Ltda.

Wealth High Governance Asset Management Ltda. acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 89,798 shares of the coal producer's stock, valued at approximately $2,959,000. Wealth High Governance Asset Management Ltda. owned about 0.07% of Peabody Energy as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,603,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Peabody Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $2,219,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Peabody Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,776,000. Phoenix Financial Ltd. purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,125,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Peabody Energy by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 103,501 shares of the coal producer's stock valued at $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 46,843 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Peabody Energy from $32.00 to $30.50 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Benchmark cut their price target on Peabody Energy from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. B. Riley Financial cut their price target on Peabody Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Peabody Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $34.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BTU

More Peabody Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Peabody Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Benchmark maintained a Buy rating while lowering its price target from $40 to $36, still implying substantial potential upside from recent trading levels. Benzinga analyst price-target report

Benchmark maintained a rating while lowering its price target from $40 to $36, still implying substantial potential upside from recent trading levels. Positive Sentiment: Peabody declared a quarterly dividend of $0.075 per share, payable September 3 to shareholders of record August 12. The dividend provides some income support, although the indicated yield is modest. Peabody dividend and stock information

Peabody declared a quarterly dividend of $0.075 per share, payable September 3 to shareholders of record August 12. The dividend provides some income support, although the indicated yield is modest. Neutral Sentiment: B. Riley lowered its price target from $30 to $29 and retained a Neutral rating, signaling that analysts continue to see value but have reduced expectations. B. Riley analyst price-target report

B. Riley lowered its price target from $30 to $29 and retained a rating, signaling that analysts continue to see value but have reduced expectations. Negative Sentiment: Peabody reported second-quarter EPS of -$0.74 , missing the consensus estimate of -$0.31, while revenue of approximately $1.0 billion was below the $1.02 billion forecast. The company also issued lower metallurgical coal volume expectations, intensifying concerns about operating performance. Peabody second-quarter earnings report

Peabody reported second-quarter EPS of , missing the consensus estimate of -$0.31, while revenue of approximately $1.0 billion was below the $1.02 billion forecast. The company also issued lower metallurgical coal volume expectations, intensifying concerns about operating performance. Negative Sentiment: Several law firms announced or promoted a securities class action and investigations alleging that Peabody misled investors about the operational status and production capabilities of its Centurion underground metallurgical coal mine in Queensland, Australia. The allegations have not been proven, but the litigation creates legal, financial and reputational risks. Investors who purchased shares during the October 14, 2024–May 4, 2026 class period face an August 24, 2026 lead-plaintiff deadline. Hagens Berman Peabody investigation

Peabody Energy Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of BTU opened at $21.25 on Monday. Peabody Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $14.25 and a 12-month high of $41.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.02 billion. Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 4.56%.Peabody Energy's revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Corporation will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Peabody Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Peabody Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -20.00%.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation is one of the world's largest private-sector coal companies, engaged primarily in the production and sale of metallurgical and thermal coal. The company's operations span surface and underground mines, serving utilities, steel mills and other industrial customers that rely on coal as an essential component in power generation and steelmaking. Peabody's product portfolio includes high-energy thermal coal for electricity generation and low-volatile metallurgical coal used in steel production, reflecting its diverse end-market reach.

Founded in 1883, Peabody Energy has grown from a regional mining concern into a global energy supplier.

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