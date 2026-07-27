90,000 Shares in Dycom Industries, Inc. $DY Bought by Troluce Capital Advisors LLC

Troluce Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 90,000 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $30,494,000. Dycom Industries comprises 1.9% of Troluce Capital Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Dycom Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DY. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 265,593,055.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,903,384 shares of the construction company's stock worth $8,076,953,000 after purchasing an additional 23,903,375 shares during the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 2.8% in the second quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 3,817,825 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $933,038,000 after acquiring an additional 105,586 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 27.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 798,699 shares of the construction company's stock worth $270,615,000 after acquiring an additional 173,528 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dycom Industries by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 727,238 shares of the construction company's stock worth $245,771,000 after acquiring an additional 53,993 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 558,519 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $188,725,000 after purchasing an additional 110,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company's stock.

Dycom Industries Price Performance

DY opened at $430.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.50. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $233.00 and a 12 month high of $566.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $452.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $409.56.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The construction company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $1.69. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 4.98%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Dycom Industries has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.400-4.820 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 15.45 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dycom Industries from $415.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Dycom Industries from $482.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Dycom Industries from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $554.92.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DY

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc NYSE: DY is a leading provider of specialty contracting services to the telecommunications industry in North America. The company delivers engineering, construction, installation and maintenance solutions for communications infrastructure, supporting a broad range of network technologies and system architectures. Dycom's services span outside plant construction, cable placement, fiber optic deployment, wireless and wireline network engineering, as well as testing and turn-up services for voice, data and video applications.

Dycom's customer base includes major telecommunications carriers, cable operators, utility companies and competitive local exchange carriers.

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