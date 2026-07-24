90,182 Shares in National Research Corporation $NRC Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of National Research Corporation (NASDAQ:NRC - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 90,182 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,531,000. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.40% of National Research at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRC. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in National Research by 26.1% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 46,403 shares of the company's stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 9,599 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National Research by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 201,396 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,383,000 after buying an additional 93,262 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of National Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $438,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of National Research by 22.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,370 shares of the company's stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.26% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on NRC. Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of National Research in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a "market outperform" rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings raised shares of National Research from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on National Research

National Research Stock Down 3.5%

NRC stock opened at $20.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $473.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.41 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. National Research Corporation has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.28.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 122.73% and a net margin of 6.52%.The business had revenue of $34.80 million for the quarter.

National Research Profile

National Research Corp NASDAQ: NRC, also known as NRC Health, is a healthcare analytics and performance improvement company specializing in patient and employee experience measurement. The company's cloud-based platform enables healthcare providers to collect real-time feedback through patient satisfaction surveys, post-discharge outreach, and employee engagement tools. NRC Health integrates clinical, operational and financial data to deliver actionable insights that support quality improvement initiatives and value-based care programs.

Since its founding in the early 1990s and headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska, National Research has expanded beyond its regional roots to serve more than 1,600 hospitals and 12,000 care sites across the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

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