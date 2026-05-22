91,265 Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Purchased by Pinnbrook Capital Management LP

Pinnbrook Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 91,265 shares of the network equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $7,030,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 248.9% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 418.0% during the 4th quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 518 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSCO. Argus upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Citic Securities increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $118.14.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cisco Systems

Key Cisco Systems News

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Insider Activity

In other Cisco Systems news, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 7,169 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $840,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 246,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,937,315.36. The trade was a 2.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,179 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total transaction of $169,395.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 28,807 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,239,456.18. This trade represents a 7.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,103 shares of company stock valued at $3,160,587. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $118.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.25. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.30 and a 52-week high of $119.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $465.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.92.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.56 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Cisco Systems's payout ratio is 54.55%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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