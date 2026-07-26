91,620 Shares in Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI Acquired by Delta Global Management LP

Delta Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 91,620 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,086,000.

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Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,808,499 shares of the company's stock worth $402,627,000 after acquiring an additional 41,314 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,953,780 shares of the company's stock worth $291,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,749 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 9,730,773 shares of the company's stock worth $476,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,046 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth about $136,569,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,082,780 shares of the company's stock worth $92,872,000 after purchasing an additional 111,388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SMCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "sell" rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Northland Securities set a $36.00 price objective on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded Super Micro Computer from a "market underperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $39.21.

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Super Micro Computer Price Performance

SMCI opened at $30.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.94. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $32.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.52. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.48 and a 52-week high of $62.36.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.21. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 122.7% on a year-over-year basis. Super Micro Computer has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.790 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Super Micro Computer News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Super Micro Computer this week:

Positive Sentiment: Super Micro’s preliminary fiscal Q4 update showed gross margins of 15% to 17% , far above prior guidance of 8.2% to 8.4%, suggesting a much stronger profit profile. At Last, Some Good News for Super Micro Stock

Super Micro’s preliminary fiscal Q4 update showed gross margins of , far above prior guidance of 8.2% to 8.4%, suggesting a much stronger profit profile. Positive Sentiment: The company said it received more than $60 billion in new orders/backlog , reinforcing demand for its AI server and data center systems. Supermicro Introduces New Server Portfolio with 6th Gen AMD EPYC CPUs

The company said it received , reinforcing demand for its AI server and data center systems. Positive Sentiment: Supermicro launched a new H15 server portfolio using 6th Gen AMD EPYC 9006 CPUs , with up to 1.7x better performance and higher memory/PCIe bandwidth, which could support future AI and enterprise sales. Supermicro introduceert een nieuw serverassortiment...

Supermicro launched a new H15 server portfolio using , with up to 1.7x better performance and higher memory/PCIe bandwidth, which could support future AI and enterprise sales. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts turned more constructive, with price-target increases and upgraded earnings estimates implying stronger expected profitability ahead. SMCI analyst coverage and estimates

Several analysts turned more constructive, with price-target increases and upgraded earnings estimates implying stronger expected profitability ahead. Neutral Sentiment: Some analysts still trimmed near-term revenue/earnings estimates, reflecting caution that growth may not be linear even with the backlog strength.

Some analysts still trimmed near-term revenue/earnings estimates, reflecting caution that growth may not be linear even with the backlog strength. Neutral Sentiment: Articles about unusually large options trading and broader AI-stock momentum point to elevated trading interest, but they do not change the company’s fundamentals by themselves.

Articles about unusually large options trading and broader AI-stock momentum point to elevated trading interest, but they do not change the company’s fundamentals by themselves. Negative Sentiment: One brokerage lowered its target to $34 and kept a neutral stance, indicating some skepticism about how quickly Supermicro can convert backlog into sustained earnings.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company's product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

Featured Stories

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