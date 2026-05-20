9,295 Shares in Strategy Inc $MSTR Acquired by North Dakota State Investment Board

North Dakota State Investment Board acquired a new position in Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,295 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $1,412,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Strategy by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,062,886 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $3,656,356,000 after buying an additional 4,178,611 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Strategy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,014,295 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $4,837,778,000 after buying an additional 383,207 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Strategy by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,989,048 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,929,731,000 after buying an additional 504,479 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Strategy by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,205,258 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,354,982,000 after buying an additional 1,057,804 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Strategy by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,593,085 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $513,308,000 after buying an additional 194,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.84% of the company's stock.

Get Strategy alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Strategy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Strategy from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $224.00 target price on shares of Strategy and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Strategy from $705.00 to $570.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho set a $320.00 price target on shares of Strategy and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $322.21.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MSTR

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Phong Le sold 3,299 shares of Strategy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total value of $456,350.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 22,923 shares in the company, valued at $3,170,938.59. This trade represents a 12.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 3,400 shares of Strategy stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $444,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 28,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,658,200. This trade represents a 10.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 30,702 shares of company stock worth $4,707,839 in the last quarter. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Strategy Stock Down 1.2%

Strategy stock opened at $164.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 3.59. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $151.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.03. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Strategy Inc has a 1-year low of $104.17 and a 1-year high of $457.22.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($38.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($37.39). The business had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.75 million. Strategy had a negative net margin of 2,482.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.97%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($16.49) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Strategy Inc will post 116.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Strategy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Strategy this week:

Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen raised its price target on Strategy to $400 from $395 and reiterated a Buy rating, citing continued Bitcoin accumulation and upside in the company’s treasury strategy. Article Title

TD Cowen raised its price target on Strategy to $400 from $395 and reiterated a Buy rating, citing continued Bitcoin accumulation and upside in the company’s treasury strategy. Positive Sentiment: Strategy disclosed a massive Bitcoin purchase of 24,869 BTC for about $2.01 billion, lifting holdings to 843,738 BTC and reinforcing its position as the largest public corporate Bitcoin holder. Article Title

Strategy disclosed a massive Bitcoin purchase of 24,869 BTC for about $2.01 billion, lifting holdings to 843,738 BTC and reinforcing its position as the largest public corporate Bitcoin holder. Positive Sentiment: Several reports highlighted strong investor interest in the company’s aggressive Bitcoin accumulation and the possibility that the strategy could support future share-price appreciation if Bitcoin rebounds. Article Title

Several reports highlighted strong investor interest in the company’s aggressive Bitcoin accumulation and the possibility that the strategy could support future share-price appreciation if Bitcoin rebounds. Neutral Sentiment: Jarrod Patten, a Strategy director, sold 1,500 shares, which adds a small insider-overhang headline but is not large enough on its own to change the core thesis. Article Title

Jarrod Patten, a Strategy director, sold 1,500 shares, which adds a small insider-overhang headline but is not large enough on its own to change the core thesis. Neutral Sentiment: Management said it may repurchase $1.5 billion of convertible notes and could potentially fund that with Bitcoin sales, signaling a more flexible capital structure but also a shift away from the prior “never sell” stance. Article Title

Management said it may repurchase $1.5 billion of convertible notes and could potentially fund that with Bitcoin sales, signaling a more flexible capital structure but also a shift away from the prior “never sell” stance. Negative Sentiment: Bitcoin fell sharply and crypto liquidations surged, weighing on Strategy because MSTR behaves like a leveraged proxy for BTC and tends to move with the coin. Article Title

Bitcoin fell sharply and crypto liquidations surged, weighing on Strategy because MSTR behaves like a leveraged proxy for BTC and tends to move with the coin. Negative Sentiment: Some investors view the convertible debt buyback and possible Bitcoin sales as adding balance-sheet risk, which is pressuring the stock in the near term. Article Title

Strategy Company Profile

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated NASDAQ: MSTR is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

Founded in 1989 by Michael J.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Strategy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Strategy wasn't on the list.

While Strategy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here