9,342 Shares in The Allstate Corporation $ALL Purchased by Tulsa Wealth Advisors INC

Tulsa Wealth Advisors INC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,342 shares of the insurance provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,945,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. South Plains Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 41.5% in the third quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. now owns 167 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Allstate by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,809 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 3,216 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 4.5% during the third quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,815 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $281.00 to $265.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $240.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ALL

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $220.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $215.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.23. The firm has a market cap of $56.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.18. The Allstate Corporation has a 12 month low of $188.08 and a 12 month high of $227.62.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $7.31 by $3.34. Allstate had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 42.66%. The company had revenue of $16.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.53 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Corporation will post 29.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. Allstate's dividend payout ratio is presently 9.53%.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In related news, Director Andrea Redmond sold 2,225 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.91, for a total value of $451,474.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,225 shares of the company's stock, valued at $451,474.75. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mario Rizzo sold 18,578 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.80, for a total value of $4,064,866.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 82,227 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,991,267.60. This represents a 18.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,353 shares of company stock valued at $4,851,560. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company's stock.

Allstate Profile

Allstate Corporation is a publicly traded insurance company headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, and is one of the largest personal lines property and casualty insurers in the United States. Founded in 1931 as a subsidiary of Sears, Roebuck and Co, Allstate has grown into a diversified insurer that serves millions of consumers and businesses through a mix of distribution channels and product offerings.

The company underwrites a broad range of insurance products, with primary emphasis on auto and homeowners coverage.

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