93,700 Shares in Ingersoll Rand Inc. $IR Acquired by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 93,700 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $7,507,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 130,512 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $10,457,000 after purchasing an additional 36,500 shares in the last quarter. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. now owns 31,098 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 12,446 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 280,210 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $22,450,000 after buying an additional 42,586 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 6.7% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,487 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.7% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 42,902 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,437,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company's stock.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts: Sign Up

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Shares of IR opened at $80.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a PE ratio of 54.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.17. The business's fifty day moving average price is $75.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.07 and a 12-month high of $100.96.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.570 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Ingersoll Rand's dividend payout ratio is 5.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ingersoll Rand from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Evercore set a $84.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $92.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ingersoll Rand

Insider Transactions at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,492 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $2,683,296.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 209,534 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,438,992. This trade represents a 12.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and services a wide range of equipment and technologies for commercial, industrial and OEM customers. Its product portfolio includes air compressors and compressed air systems, pneumatic and cordless power tools, material handling and lifting equipment, fluid transfer and pumping solutions, and associated aftermarket parts and service offerings. The company's products support applications across manufacturing, construction, transportation, oil and gas, mining and general industrial markets.

Ingersoll Rand sells through a combination of direct sales, distributor networks and service channels, delivering both capital equipment and recurring aftermarket revenue from parts, maintenance and service contracts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ingersoll Rand, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ingersoll Rand wasn't on the list.

While Ingersoll Rand currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here