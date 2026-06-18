937,000 Shares in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS Bought by Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC

Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 937,000 shares of the information technology services provider's stock, valued at approximately $62,273,000. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Fidelity National Information Services as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.6% in the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 28,031 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.9% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 3,465 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.7% during the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,299 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Michels Family Financial LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.9% during the third quarter. Michels Family Financial LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company's stock.

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Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $38.61 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $43.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.29. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.91 and a 12-month high of $82.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.08. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 23.35%.The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Fidelity National Information Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.320 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.490 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Fidelity National Information Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $67.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $61.33.

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Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services NYSE: FIS is a global provider of financial technology solutions and services for banks, capital markets firms, merchants and corporations. The company develops and delivers software, processing, and outsourcing services that support core banking, payments and merchant acquiring, wealth and retirement platforms, risk and compliance, and trading and capital markets operations. Its offerings include cloud-based and on-premises core banking systems, card processing and gateway services, e-commerce and point-of-sale payment solutions, and a range of back-office and advisory services designed to automate and modernize financial operations.

FIS serves a broad international client base across North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct clients and partner channels.

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